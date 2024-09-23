Flooding in six Thai provinces

Listen to this article

ฺฺBorder patrol police use flat-bottomed boats to evacuate residents in flooded Sri Songkhram district of Nakhon province, one of six provinces still under floodwaters. (Photo: Border Patrol Police sub-division 23)

Seasonal flooding is affecting six provinces in the North, Northeast and Central Plain, disrupting life in more than 18,000 households in 27 districts.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said on Monday that floods triggered by heavy rain had caused major damage in 33 provinces across the country since Aug 16 - four in the North, six in the Northeast, two in the East, three in the Central Plain and eight in the South.

The flooding had affected 160,736 households in 4,017 villages of 175 districts and claimed 46 lives and left 24 people injured.

Flooding is current in six provinces - Chiang Rai, Lampang and Phitsanulok in the North; Nong Khai and Nakhon Phanom in the Northeast; and Ayutthaya in the Central Plain. A total of 598 villages in 27 districts were inundated and 18,087 households affected.

Disaster mitigation teams with heavy machinery had been deployed to drain the floodwater from affected areas, the department said.

In Chiang Rai, Mae Sai and Muang districts were still under water on Monday. A total of 1,268 households had been affected.

In Lampang, flooding continued in seven districts - Chae Hom, Ngao, Muang, Ko Kha, Hang Chat, Muang Pan and Mae Phrik - affecting 92 households. The water had receded in some areas.

In Phitsanulok, flooding persisted in Phrom Phiram, Bang Rakam and Muang districts with 576 households affected. The water levels were stable.

In Nong Khai, six districts were flooded - Sangkhom, Sri Chiang Mai, Tha Bo, Muang, Ratana Wapi and Phon Phisai. A total of 8.199 households were affected. The water was receding in some areas.

In Nakhon Phanom, flooding continued in Tha Uthen, Sri Songkhram and Muang districts, affecting 250 households in 53 villages. The flood was receding, the department said.

In Ayutthaya, six provinces were flooded - Bang Ban, Phak Hai, Sena, Phra Nakhon Sri Ayutthaya, Bang Pa-in and Bang Sai. A total of 7,702 households in 301 villages were affected. The water level was stable.