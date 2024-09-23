Moo Deng fever spreads to other zoos

Visitors line the rails to see five-month-old Duang Maphrao at Khon Kaen Zoo on Sunday. (Photo: Khon Kaen Zoo)

The crowd drawing power of baby pygmy hippo Moo Deng is generating a new fervour for her pygmy relatives, attracting people to other zoos hundreds of kilometres away.

Moo Deng (bouncy pig) is the two-month-old starlet at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri, where her cute antics have made her a global online celebrity.

The number of visitors to the zoo has blossomed, especially at weekends.

And the Moo Deng craze has influenced people to visit other zoos which also feature pygmy hippopotamus enclosures.

Ubon Ratchathani Zoo reported a 20% increase in visitor numbers after pictures and videos of seven-month-old "Moo Khaki” (pork knuckles) were shared on the internet.

Zoo director Tanob Siripiyanak said Khaki had also become a star at the zoo, thanks to Moo Deng fever.

A keeper at Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo told local news media the hippo zone used to be one of the quietest areas there. More recently, it has been crowded with people intent on seeing Moo Deng’s aunt, “Moo Manao” (spicy garlic lime pork).

The zoo has announced it intention to find a suitable mate for Moo Manao, who is now eight-years-old, a perfect age for breeding.

At Khon Kaen Zoo, another Moo Deng relative, five-month-old “Duang Maphrao” (coconut beetle), also known as "Moo Duang", is drawing visitors.

Chiang Mai Zoo also has a pygmy hippo enclosure, providing yet another opportunity for people who live far from Chon Buri to view Moo Deng's extended family.