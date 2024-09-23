Popular waterfalls closed as rain pounds Chiang Mai

Heavy overnight generating torrential runoff has caused the closure of Mae Sa and Tat Mok waterfalls in Suthep-Pui National Park, Chiang Mai, until further notice.(Photo: Suthep-Pui National Park Facebook)

CHIANG MAI: Two popular waterfalls in Mae Rim district have been temporarily closed to visitors after flooding triggered by heavy overnight rain in many districts of this northern province.

Doi Suthep-Pui National Park on Monday ordered the closure of Mae Sa and Tat Mok waterfalls, both inside the national park in tambon Mae Rim, until further notice.

The two waterfalls were closed in the interests of public safety after downpours caused flash floods in many areas, according to the announcement on the park's Facebook page.

Wang Hai weir at Nuang Khong village in tambon Chiang Dao was breached, sending a huge volume of water flooding into Huai Pao Moo 1 and Thung Khao Phuang Moo 3 villages in Chiang Dao district.

Chiang Dao district chief Krittaphon Ratchathamethanon led local officials, army and border patrol police representatives on an inspection of the collapsed weir on Monday.

Heavy rain also caused flooding in areas of Phrao, Samoeng, Chom Thong, San Pa Tong, Mae Wang, Hang Dong, Mae Cham, Galyani Vadhana, Wiang Haeng, Mae Taeng, Mae Rim and Muang districts.

Northern runoff flowing into the Ping River sparking concerns that downtown areas of Chiang Mai could be flooded.

The provincial irrigaiton office and other state agencies set up a centre to keep a close watch on the situation and developments. Sluice gates along the Ping River may be opened to release water, officials said.