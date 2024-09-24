Hundreds of illegal workers arrested in Ayutthaya

Illegal workers from Myanmar arrested at a construction camp in Uthai district, Ayutthaya, on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Uthai district office)

Local officials raided a construction camp in Uthai district of Ayutthaya province on Tuesday morning and arrested 272 illegal workers from Myanmar.

Officials from the Uthai district office and Ayutthaya provincial hall descended on a construction camp in tambon Nong Namsom about 6am on Tuesday.

They detained 272 Myanmar nationals, men and women, who had all entered the country illegally, according to the Uthai district office.

One Myanmar man told authorities he and about 300 compatriots had illegally crossed the border into Mae Sot district of Tak. They had each paid job brokers about 20,000 baht in travelling expenses, along with other fees for getting them work at the construction site.

As labourers they were paid 500 baht a day. Skilled workers received 600 baht a day, he said.

He and other detained workers said the civil war in Myanmar had left them little choice but to find work in Thailand.

Supakorn Anantharak, a senior provincial official, said it was the second time this camp had been raided for illegal workers. The first was two years ago.

All the illegal migrants would be charged and sent back to Myanmar, he said.