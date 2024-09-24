Woman bitten by snake in cinema seeks more damages

Operator has already paid B25,000 hospital bill and offered additional financial compensation

A woman who was bitten by a snake in a movie theatre two months ago has turned down an offer of additional compensation from the cinema operator, which has already paid her hospital costs.

Kornphapiporn Phok-Imsin, 27, said the company on Monday offered her 6,990 baht in compensation, which she described as an insincere form of taking responsibility.

On Tuesday she submitted a petition to Ekapop Luengprasert, an adviser to the Interior Minister and the founder of the Sai Mai Tong Rod Facebook page, a popular forum that deals with public complaints about many issues.

She said the incident took place when she and her family visited a cinema at a shopping mall in the Rama II area on July 31.

She reported taking her shoes off while watching the movie and felt something crawling on her feet.

Ms Kornphapiporn said she shook her feet and felt a sharp pain on her left foot where she found two red spots similar to a bite mark of a snake.

She notified the staff, got first aid and went to a nearby hospital where the doctor said she might have been bitten by a venomous snake. She was treated accordingly.

She was admitted for observation overnight and paid a 25,000-baht hospital bill.

Ms Kornphapiporn filed a report to the Tha Kham Police Station immediately after being discharged.

The theatre reimbursed her hospital bill over a week later, after multiple requests.

Mr Ekapop said he would work with the Tha Kham Police Station on their investigation, noting that this could be a criminal case given the threat to public safety.