Thailand commits to UN vision of sustainable future

Sustainability cannot be realised amid conflict, discrimination and division, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said at the UN Summit of the Future in New York. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Thailand has committed to the reform of the United Nations Security Council, supported the Global Digital Compact and emphasised the role of youth in shaping a sustainable future for humanity, according to Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa.

Mr Maris made the comments in an address on Monday at the UN Summit of the Future in New York.

He will also deliver Thailand’s address to the UN General Assembly, on behalf of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, later this week.

Sustainability cannot be realised amid conflict, discrimination and division, Mr Maris said in a presentation entitled “Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow”.

“Therefore, Thailand is fully committed to the reform of the UN, including the UN Security Council, which will help to make the UN truly represent the interests of all countries and make the council more effective in maintaining international peace and security,” he said.

“We also need to overcome the challenges of illicit drugs and transnational crimes, including cybercrime. We will work with all partners to enhance the UN’s role and as an advocate of peace and sustainability that considers developing countries’ interests.”

Mr Maris also pointed out that to promote a future in which all can prosper, equal access to resources, quality education, healthcare and employment opportunities must be ensured for everyone. This also includes bridging the gender gap and digital divide to ensure that technology contributes to inclusive prosperity, he added.

Therefore, Thailand supports the Global Digital Compact to bridge the science and technology and innovation gap between and within the countries, he said.

Thailand has also been emphasising the importance of human rights because they are the foundation for a prosperous future for all, he said. Thailand has been promoting its candidacy for a seat on the UN Human Rights Council for 2025-27. A decision will be announced later this year.

“We are committed to ensuring that everyone has equal access to the fundamentals they need to prosper,” he added.