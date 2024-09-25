Govt continues to push rate cuts

The Finance Ministry and the Bank of Thailand (BoT) will meet next week to discuss the strong baht and the country's inflation target as the government continues to push for interest rate cuts.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said yesterday he would meet the BoT governor, Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, for talks on the appreciation of the baht and the inflation target, among related issues.

An interest rate cut is expected to be on the agenda for talks between the minister and the BoT governor, according to observers.

The plan to seek a review of the inflation target comes as the government has repeatedly urged the central bank to consider revising its interest rate policy and lowering the benchmark rate to stimulate the economy.

Former prime minister Srettha Thavisin previously said the current rate of 2.5%, a 10-year high, is hurting the public and may exacerbate the nation's high household debt.

A review of the 1-3% inflation target range, which has been in place since 2020, could raise the chance of a cut.

Inflation in August was 0.35% on an annualised basis, the fifth consecutive month of modest increases. The full-year rate is now projected to average 0.8%.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan reiterated his call for the BoT to cut interest rates yesterday, saying the central bank should support the government's efforts to address the country's economic woes.

"Now is the time to cut interest rates. Even though the central bank insists on independence in its decision-making, it must now give a helping hand [in tackling economic problems]," he said.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said yesterday that the government and the BoT must iron out their differences on the rate cuts. "We have to sit down for talks. Otherwise, the issue will affect the people," she said.

The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and the Board of Trade of Thailand, together with private sector associations, previously called on the BoT's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to consider cutting rates to help slow the appreciation of the baht against the dollar.

Poj Aramwattananon, vice-chairman of the TCC said the baht has strengthened rapidly by 8-10% over the past three months, making goods and services in Thailand appear more expensive.

This could reduce tourists' purchasing power, particularly on shopping and accommodation. He added the rapid appreciation of the baht had raised production costs for the private sector.

Kasikorn Research Center indicates that if the baht strengthens by an average of 1% per year, it may reduce exporters' income by nearly 100 billion baht per year, equivalent to 0.5% of GDP.

The appreciation of the baht followed the dollar's depreciation after the US Federal Reserve slashed its policy rate by 50 basis points last week to curb inflation.

Despite the major cut, the MPC is expected to maintain the policy rate at 2.5% at its meeting on Oct 16, according to Krungthai Global Markets, the research house under Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri).

The cabinet yesterday approved a budget allocation of more than 23.17 billion baht for the second and third phases of a three-year debt moratorium for farmers, who borrow from the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives. The second phase will run from Oct 1 until Sept 30 next year, while the third phase from Oct 1 next year to Sept 30, 2026.