North flood damage bill put at B3bn

The government has estimated the total damage from the floods in the North to be about 3 billion baht.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said yesterday that the inundation in the North caused significant damage due to flash flooding.

"But luckily, it didn't last long," Mr Julapun said.

The Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council initially estimated that the flood in the North had caused damage of about 3 billion baht, he said.

Mr Julapun said the damage had not spread widely enough to affect this year's economic growth significantly.

Meanwhile, relevant agencies continue to work hard to assist and compensate flood victims in the North and Northeast regions.

Apisak Sawatdirak, manager of the Mae Sai Office of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA), said yesterday that around 80% of the water supply has been restored.

However, problems like leaky or broken pipes still affect 15% to 20% of the system. "This flood in Mae Sai was severe. We began repairing the water system as soon as we got to the flooded areas, which was about Sept 15," Mr Apisak said.

"Teams from the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority also helped us locate the damaged and leaky pipes. By next week, full service should be back up and running," he said.

The PWA also found damage to two water distribution systems at Koh Chang and Mae Khai stations, which serve 15,000 people. Koh Chang station was able to resume operations first and then supplied some water to Mae Khai station.

He said the PWA will waive water bills this month for households and small businesses in areas officially declared disaster zones.

Mae Sai District Chief Narongpol Kid-an said district and local administrative organisations are working to clear garbage and mud from affected villages. It is expected to take about a month before residents can return home.

Currently, there are still people who cannot return to their homes because mud has blocked the roads and entered their homes, he said.

There are approximately 500 households living in various shelters under the care of officials and volunteers who will look after them until they can return and restore their homes and return to their normal lives, Mr Narongpol added.