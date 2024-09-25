Tawee says no Gen Pisal warrant seen

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong yesterday insisted he has not seen an arrest warrant for Gen Pisal Wattanawongkiri, a Pheu Thai MP, who faces arrest over his role in the 2004 Tak Bai massacre.

Pol Col Tawee said he learned from House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha that the speaker had received a letter from the Narathiwat court and had already given an answer, stating that Section 125 of the constitution states that MPs have parliamentary immunity while performing legislative duties, but courts have the authority to override this immunity if necessary.

If the Narathiwat Court has already issued the arrest warrant, police must track down and arrest the suspect, Mr Tawee said.

"The police should clarify this matter, especially Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol, the national police chief, or the commander of the Narathiwat Provincial Police, because if the court issues an arrest warrant, it must be sent to the police," he said.

Gen Pisal, 74, is a former commander of the Fourth Army Region and among seven high-ranking officials accused by 48 people who were either injured during the tragedy or are relatives of those killed.

The Tak Bai tragedy occurred on Oct 25, 2004, when security forces dispersed a rally in front of the police station in Tak Bai district, Narathiwat province. The protesters were calling for the release of six detainees. Seven demonstrators died at the scene, and 78 others died from suffocation or organ failure after they were piled up inside army trucks and transported to a military camp in Pattani's Nong Chik district some 140 kilometres away.

Police must take all suspects to court before the statute of limitations on the case expires on Oct 25.

However, Gen Pisal did not show up at a House meeting last week. It has been reported that he took leave to receive medical care abroad.

Pol Col Tawee said he was unaware of whether Gen Pisal was in the country or not. He said it was the police's responsibility to investigate.

When asked why the case was still in its early stages when the statute of limitations was due to expire soon, he said the Ministry of Justice has provided all available support for the case, acknowledging that the issue has impacted the sentiments of the local community.