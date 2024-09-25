Chiang Mai city flooded as Ping River overflows

Another flood surge on its way

Listen to this article

Flooded downtown Muang district of Chiang Mai on Wednesday after the Ping River overflowed on Tuesday night. Another flood surge is on the way down river, expected to arrive on Wednesday night. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: The Ping River overflowed, flooding downtown and other business areas in Chiang Mai's Muang district late on Tuesday night.

Residents are warned that another large surge of runoff from Chiang Dao district is due on Wednesday night.

The river, which passes through the city, was still rising rapidly. The level exceeded the critical mark of 4.2 metres at the Nawarat Bridge monitoring station around midnight, rising to 4.45 metres about 5am on Wednesday. The level then stabilised.

The river overflowed its banks, flooding into business areas on Chang Khan and Charoen Prathet roads and into the Night Bazaar. Low-lying communities in Pa Daed and Nong Hoi areas were also inundated.

Chiang Mai Municipality and state agencies erected sandbag barriers to reinforce the riverbanks. Sandbags distributed to local residents were being used to protect their communities. (continues below)

A sandbag floodwall and pumps help keep water out of a riverside community in Chiang Mai on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Panumet Tangraksa)

Drainage pipes burst under the load, adding to the problems in large areas of Muang district. The water was 30-50 centimetres deep and some roads were impassable for small vehicles. Many residents said it was similar to the worst flooding in Chiang Mai in 2022.

Irrigation Office 1 on Wednesday warned residents to brace for more flooding as northern runoff, triggered by heavy overnight rain, was on its way from the Mae Taeng and Nam Ping rivers in Chiang Dao district. It would flow into the already rain-swollen Ping River on Wednesday night. This would further raise the water level.

The Ping River exceeded the maximum 4.45 metres level about 5am at the P1 water station at Nawarat Bridge, the irrigation office said.

Water pumps were being installed to help drain flood-hit areas and teams with heavy clearing machinery were working closely with other agencies to help the victims.

Chiang Mai Municipality opened a temporary shelter at the municipal hospital for victims in need of help, particularly bed-ridden and elderly people.

Work teams were placed on full alert for the arrival of the expected fresh deluge on Wednesday night.