Needy, disabled delighted as B10,000 handout begins

Prasit Artsai, 58, a disabled man with leg muscle atrophy in Nakhon Ratchasima's Phimai district, with the 10,000 baht that was paid into his bank account on Wednesday under the government's digital wallet handout scheme. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Needy and disabled people were delighted to see 10,000 baht deposited into their bank accounts on Wednesday under the government’s cash handout scheme, but not all those eligible received the money on the first day.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, people were seen queuing at ATMs to check their accounts and withdraw the cash at branches of the Government Savings Bank and Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives in Phimai district on Wednesday morning.

Prasit Artsai, 58, a disabled man from tambon Nikhom in Phimai district, said he felt very happy on seeing the cash transfer of 10,000 baht to his account. He immediately withdrew the money.

Mr Prasit said the money was meaningful to him, as he was a disabled man with leg muscle atrophy. He stayed with his younger sibling.

For people with disabilities, it was difficult to find work and earn money. He relied on the monthly state allowance for the disabled, but it was small and the cost of living was high. He would use the cash to stock up on food, buy some new clothes and contribute to household expenses, to reduce the burden on his sibling.

He was grateful to the government for its help for the disabled. (continues below)

State welfare card holders and disabled people queue at ATMs at the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives branch in Phimai district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, on Wednesday to withdraw the cash handed out by the government. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

However, Adul Niyomyat, 49, a disabled man from tambon Bot in Phimai district, was still waiting.

He said the money had not yet appeared in his account. He was waiting patiently, checking his account balance frequently.

He asked why some disabled people had received the money already, while others had not. He had registered for the digital wallet scheme last month and had his account linked to the PromptPay system.

Ratchada Nongbun, 53, a disabled woman from tambon Nai Muang, said she had queued on Wednesday morning to withdraw the 10,000 baht and had planned to use it to buy essentials for her family. But the money had not arrived.

She had not lost hope and believed the money would appear in her account, as it had already for many disabled people and state welfare card holders. She would keep checking her account balance.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said the money was to be paid to the first three million entitled recipients on Wednesday, out of a total of 14.5 million intially targeted under the government’s digital wallet 10,000 baht handout programme. The others would be paid progressively.

In Buri Ram, people expecting the payment kept checking their account balances at a Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives branch in Muang district.

Noi Yaemprakhon, 64, burst into tears after receiving the 10,000 baht. “I am crying because I am extremely happy to get the cash handout. I have never received such a large sum as 10,000 baht over the last 10 years,’’ she said, sobbing with happiness.

She had earned her living as a vendor, but was old now and in poor health and had no revolving money to buy goods.

Even so, she had to take care of three siblings with mental disabilities and three grandchildren who were studying.

Her family relied heavily on her monthly allowance for the elderly and allowances for the three disabled family members. As a welfare card holder, she also received 300 baht a month. Her children sometimes sent her money, but not enough to pay for everything.

The 10,000 baht would give the family some breathing space. She would buy rice, eggs and other household essentials, and also ingredients she could use to prepare, cook and sell food to earn money.

She thanked the government for helping the poor and disabled.