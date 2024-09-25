Phuket hosts forum on sustainable island tourism

Listen to this article

PHUKET - Sustainable tourism plays an important role in strengthening local communities, especially in the face of climate-induced emergencies such as floods and storms that have affected Phuket, governor Sophon Suwannarat said on Wednesday.

He made the comment at the opening of the 25th Inter-Islands Tourism Policy (Itop) Forum, which is running until Friday at the Pullman Phuket Karon Beach Resort.

More than 150 global leaders and policymakers in related fields are gathering to discuss the future of tourism, sustainability challenges, and strategies to build resilience to climate change.

In his opening remarks, Mr Sophon emphasised the need for collaborative efforts to tackle climate challenges through sustainable tourism. He also expressed his condolences to victims and their families affected by recent disasters in various countries.

A landslide that killed 13 people in Phuket on Aug 23 underlined the need for better ways to deal with disaster prevention.

This year’s Itop meeting covers topics including the impact of climate change on tourism, green finance and biodiversity conservation.

Weerasak Kowsurat, a former tourism and sports minister, spoke about the adverse effect of climate change on tourism, while representatives from the UN Development Programme and the World Bank pledged to explore how the UN’s sustainable development goals (SDGs) and green finance can support global sustainability.

Participants are also engaging in interactive sessions, including a hackathon focusing on innovative solutions for water resource management, waste management, efficient use of energy, and sustainable tourism awareness.

Field trips planned for Thursday will showcase Phuket’s sustainability efforts, including a tour of the island’s Old Town where a carbon neutrality initiative is being put into practice, and and a visit to local communities promoting cultural and environmental preservation.

Phuket has also been selected to host the Thailand Biennale 2025, an international exhibition of contemporary art initiated by the Office of Contemporary Art and Culture under the Ministry of Culture.

The event, from November 205 until April 2026, will be based on the theme of “Eternity” to explore the sustainable relationship between humans and nature.

The Itop Forum was established in 1997 as a platform for governments of island cities and regions around the world to work together for the common goal of sharing knowledge among 13 member regions to solve specific problems that island destinations face.