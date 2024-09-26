Volunteer truck driver for flood victims charged for overweight

Hefty fees could deter others from helping during emergencies, says Guntouch

Listen to this article

A flood-ravaged house in Chiang Rai is seen thickened with mud after water receded. (Photo: Gun Jompalang Facebook page)

A backhoe truck driver who volunteered to help removing thick layers of mud from flooded areas in northern Thailand faced a record charge of 320,000 baht for operating an overweight vehicle in Phayao province on Wednesday night.

Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet, better known as Gun Jompalang, posted on his Facebook page on Thursday, saying that he was called to help the driver, who received the charge at a Department of Highways weighing station while returning from flood relief efforts in Chiang Rai.

The truck was marked with a "volunteer for flood victims" sign.

According to Mr Guntouch, he offered to cover the driver's charge and help other volunteer drivers in similar situations.

The social media activist also expressed concern that such fees could discourage others from providing assistance during emergencies. His post sparked criticism online, with many netizens urging the Department of Highways to clarify the issue.

The impact of Storm Soulik has brought heavy downpours across northern Thailand, causing widespread flooding. As waters recede in some areas, many households are left with metres of mud and debris.