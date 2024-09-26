Suvarnabhumi reports bomb hoax on inbound flight

Passenger who used ‘prohibited words’ on plane detained upon landing

Officials at Suvarnabhumi Airport said they received a bomb threat concerning an incoming Thai VietJet Air flight travelling from Danang on Thursday, but no explosives were found and all passengers and crew were safe.

“The incident did not affect the airport’s overall operations,” Kittipong Kittikachorn, the airport’s general manager said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Emergency measures had since been lifted and the passenger suspected of making the threat had been handed over to police for further investigation.

Officials said the initial notification they received at 2.45pm was that there was a bomb threat on flight VZ 961 from Danang in Vietnam to Suvarnabhumi. The plane was carrying 120 passengers, six crew members and 61 checked bags.

When the plane landed, the passenger reported to have made the threat, a Polish woman, was taken to the Suvarnabhumi police station.

Authorities determined that the woman was not preparing to commit sabotage or plant a bomb, but had only used “prohibited words” while on the aircraft without malicious intent.

Airline passengers all over the world are cautioned that even uttering the word “bomb” while in an airport or onboard a plane can have serious consequences.

The airline said it did not intend to prosecute. Officials were preparing to sent the woman back to Poland on Thursday night.