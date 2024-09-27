'No restrictions' on handouts

A woman in Buri Ram fans out 500-baht bills on Thursday after withdrawing money transferred to her bank account from the government's 10,000-baht handout programme. (Photo: Surachai Piraksa)

Recipients of the 10,000-baht handout can spend the money on anything they see fit, including paying off their debts, according to Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Mr Phumtham was responding to reports which said many people who are eligible to receive the handout in the first phase of the scheme, which officially began on Wednesday, are planning to use it to help clear their debts.

"They can use the money [to clear their debts]. They have the right to use the money to solve their problems," said Mr Phumtham, who is also defence minister, on Thursday.

"This is proof that the government will deliver its promises. The next phase of the scheme will be rolled out, we just have to wait for the first phase to end."

He downplayed threats by some critics who said they plan to call for an investigation into whether or not the scheme is a vote-buying attempt.

"We're not concerned about that. We're focusing on tackling people's problems," Mr Phumtham said.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Thursday warned lenders against intimidating recipients into using the handout for paying their debts.

People wait in line to receive the 10,000 baht in cash from the government's handout scheme in Buri Ram yesterday.

The warning came amid reports that loan sharks were seen queuing alongside handout recipients at ATMs to withdraw the 10,000-baht handout on the first day of the scheme.

"It is illegal for lenders to intimidate debtors," Mr Anutin warned.

Pol Lt Gen Akkaradet Pimonsri, assistant national police chief, on Thursday ordered police nationwide to take action against loan sharks who intimidate handout recipients.

The first phase, which will run until the end of this month, prioritises the distribution of funds to 12.4 million state welfare cardholders and 2.1 million disability cardholders via PromptPay, which is linked to their national ID numbers.

However, only about 3.1 million welfare cardholders and disabled people -- out of a total of 14.5 million -- received their 10,000-baht handout on Wednesday due to the limitations of the PromptPay system.

State welfare cardholders have been urged to link their national ID card numbers to the PromptPay system by the end of the year to receive the 10,000-baht handout.

More than 11 million state welfare cardholders have linked PromptPay to their ID numbers, leaving over 1 million in this cohort still needing to link to the payment system.