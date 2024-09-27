Man killed by mixed-breed stray dogs

A Thai dog crossbred with Rottweiler that attacked a child in a 2010 case. (Photo: Sunthorn Pongpao)

A man was found dead in his home after being attacked by a half-bred pit bull and a half-bred Rottweiler in Ubon Ratchathani, police reported on Friday.

The body of the 49-year-old man, whose name was withheld by police, was discovered lying face down in his single-storey house in tambon Kham Hai Yai of Don Mot Dang district on Wednesday. He had suffered dog bites to the head, including torn ears.

Items inside the house were scattered, and the back door was left open.

At first, his relatives believed he had been killed by someone before the dogs attacked him. However, forensic police reported on Friday that there were no signs of human assault, and the cause of death was attributed to excessive blood loss.

The man had been dead for about six hours before being discovered, police said.

During the investigation, police found two stray dogs in the vicinity – one half-bred pit bull and one half-bred Rottweiler. They were believed to have attacked the man.

Both dogs were administered with anaesthesia by officers from the local livestock office, who then measured the dogs' teeth, which matched the size of the wounds on the victim.

The dogs were taken in by the livestock office.