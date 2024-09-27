SX2024 strives for ‘Good Balance, Better World’

Listen to this article

Sumet Tantivejkul, Secretary-General of the Chaipattana Foundation, who delivered his speech at Friday's opening ceremony of Sustainable Expo 2024 (SX2024).

Immediate action must be taken to achieve sustainability, or the world may suffer the consequences in the long term, according to Sumet Tantivejkul, Secretary-General of the Chaipattana Foundation, who delivered his speech at Friday's opening ceremony of Sustainable Expo 2024 (SX2024).

During his keynote speech, Mr Sumet explained to the audience the sufficiency economy theory of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great King Rama IX had seriously emphasised the keyword of “change”.

People at the time believed it was solely tied to economic change because an economic crisis had recently hit the nation. However, when the country had to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change, the meaning of "change" went above and beyond that.

According to the sufficiency economy, people should have anticipated the shift and focused on self-evaluation, logic and risk management to prepare for all eventualities and build immunity.

He went on to say that in addition to applying the concept of sufficient economy, people need to be cautious and knowledgeable about the actions they plan to take to minimise any adverse effects that may arise. This is because we now live in a borderless "one world," making it impossible to avoid the impact of major incidents wherever they occur.

“We should now consider whether this is the appropriate moment to act. We ought to do it in time to survive. The proper course of action is to ensure that the following generation inherits enough natural resources, which they have already passed on to their clan. That is what we mean when we talk about sustainability,” he said.

Sustainability Expo 2024 (SX2024) was officially unveiled yesterday under the theme of "Sufficiency for Sustainability." Over 270 domestic and foreign partners shared their knowledge and experience. The event began yesterday and runs until October 6 at the Queen SiriKit National Convention Center.

Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, who chaired the event, which has evolved into the largest sustainability gathering in the Asean region over the past five years, told the audience during his opening speech that it was inspired by the first royal command of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, reflecting a commitment to continue, preserve, and build upon the royal legacy of King Rama IX, along with his sufficiency economy philosophy, thereby aligning with the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said that expo, which last year welcomed over 360,000 visitors, has garnered an overwhelmingly positive response in previous years, as it offers solutions for attendees of all ages seeking answers to the pressing challenge of creating a “Good Balance and Better World” across economic, social, and environmental dimensions.