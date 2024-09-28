Furore over substandard school meals

Listen to this article

The office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) and the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) are investigating school meals at Rajaprajanugroh 47 School in Phetchaburi after photos of its reportedly substandard meals were circulated online.

Acting Sub Lt Thanu Wongjinda, secretary-general of the Obec, on Friday said a fact-finding probe had been set up in response to a complaint by the Facebook page "Watch Dog" showing photos of the boarding school's allegedly low-quality and unsafe meals.

One photo revealed a breakfast that consisted of plain rice and deep-fried cocktail-sized sausages. Some sausages had been served with the plastic casing intact, meaning they were cooked while still packaged.

Another photo showed a noodle dish with reddish-pink pieces of pork, indicating the meat was undercooked.

This led to an online backlash about food safety in school meals.

According to Acting Sub Lt Thanu, the Special Education Bureau led by its director Phatriyawan Phannoi went to the school on Sept 25 for an initial inspection regarding the matter.

The bureau found the school had purchased both wrapped and unwrapped sausages.

A breakfast is shown featuring plain rice and deep-fried sausages still in their plastic casing. (Photo: Watchdog Thailand Foundation)

The school director explained that because the meal was prepared early in the morning it was difficult for the kitchen crew to see clearly, leading to some portions of the sausages being cooked and served in their plastic wrapping.

Regarding the undercooked pork, the school said there may have been some carelessness in the way the food was prepared.

Acting Sub Lt Thanu said if the Obec finds the school guilty of negligence, disciplinary action will be taken according to the appropriate rules and laws.

Samnan Meesiri, director of the NACC's provincial office in Phetchaburi, said his office is working with the Special Education Bureau to investigate the case.

He said the complaints on social media may have stemmed from internal conflicts within the school.

The NACC has ordered the bureau to review the school's budget disbursement documents.