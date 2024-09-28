Chao Phraya Dam bursts banks, flooding communities in Ang Thong

The water level in the Chao Phraya River, which runs past tambon Phong Pheng in the Pa Mok district of Ang Thong and tambon Ban Kum and Bang Chanee in the Bang Ban district of Ayutthaya, continues rising on Saturday. (Photo: Nakhon Sawan Public Relations Office)

The Chao Phraya Dam burst its banks on Saturday, sending out a large volume of water to inundate low-lying areas located outside flood embankments in Pa Mok district of Ang Thong province.

Three villages in tambon Phong Pheng were affected by the flood situation, with more than 20 houses submerged under 40 to 50 centimetres of floodwater.

Montri Torsillapakit, chairman of Phong Pheng tambon administration organisation, on Saturday led officials to put up sandbags to reinforce flood walls and build earthen dykes.

Raksak Thienchai, chief of Pa Mok district, said relief items would be distributed to help affected households after the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat discharged water downstream at the rate of 1,899 cubic metres per second. Over 20 houses outside flood embankments were inundated, he added.

The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) had previously warned 11 central provinces along the Chao Phraya River to prepare for rising water levels, as the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat accelerated water drainage.

RID acting director-general Det Lekwichai issued the warning on Thursday to the governors of Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan and Bangkok.

Rising water levels in the Chao Phraya River have raised concerns among residents in tambon Phong Pheng of Ang Thong and tambons Bang Chanee and Ban Kum in Ayutthaya’s Bang Ban district.