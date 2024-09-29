Cafe to close for 30 days: SRT

The Maeklong railway market in Samut Songkhram is also known as Talad Rom Hub (Flicked Umbrellas Market) because all vendors close their umbrellas when trains pass through. (File photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

SAMUT SONGKRAM: A coffee shop owner at Talad Rom Hub train market, a popular tourist attraction in Mae Klong district, has been ordered to close his shop for 30 days following his vulgar gesture to a Spanish tourist.

The vendor was captured on Thursday pushing and yelling at the tourist in a clip that was widely circulated on social media, sparking a public outcry. The Maeklong railway station office said the shop was located on property owned by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), and it had issued a formal letter to the vendor.

The warning includes a 30-day suspension from operating the shop and a warning that if the misconduct occurs again he will be banned from the market for good. The punishment followed a recent investigation by the local tourist police, in which the coffee vendor, Jame, reportedly admitted to the misconduct.

The vendor recently made a video apologising to the tourist and all Thais for his actions.

Pol Lt Col Anatchai Konthong, a senior tourist police inspector, said an investigation found Mr Jame had pushed the tourist away from his shop front. The spot where he committed the offence belongs to the SRT and Mr Jame has no ownership authority, Pol Lt Col Anatchai said.