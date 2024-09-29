New AG gets the green light

Phairach: Versed in foreign affairs (photo: Office of the Attorney-General)

The appointment of Deputy Attorney General Phairach Pornsomboonsiri as the new Attorney General to succeed outgoing Attorney General Amnat Jedcharoenruk has been royally endorsed.

According to an announcement published in the Royal Gazette on Friday, Mr Phairach’s appointment will take effect on Oct 1.

The Senate approved his appointment earlier this month, with 184 votes in favour, two against and nine abstentions.

Born on Jan 27, 1960, Mr Phairach graduated from Chulalongkorn University with a bachelor’s degree in law (First Class Honours) in 1980. He then passed the Thai bar in 1982 and graduated with a Master of Law from Tulane University in 1983.

Over the years, Mr Phairach has worked to promote rights protection, and one of his achievements is collaborating with the Foreign Ministry. Under this project, prosecutors are tasked with giving lectures and providing legal advice to Thai embassies abroad.

He also served as an Ordinary Member of the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP) executive committee, a non-profit organisation where prosecutors worldwide meet and exchange knowledge.