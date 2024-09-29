Family injured as pickup plunged from unfinished bridge

The heavily damaged pickup truck (photos: Ruamkatanyu Foundation)

A family of three was injured when their pickup truck plunged from a flyover under construction in Lat Krabang district, Bangkok, early Sunday morning.

The accident happened on a 10-metre-high Lat Krabang-Onnut flyover that was under construction on Lat Krabang Road near Suk Saman intersection at about 2am on Sunday.

Police and rescue workers rushed to the scene and found the heavily damaged Isuzu pickup truck near a 22-wheeled truck which was parked on the road close to the flyover structure.

Apparently the pickup registered in Ayutthaya province fell from the flyover, hit the 22-wheeled truck and rested on the ground.

Rescue workers brought a 33-year-old man, his 31-year-old wife and their one-year-old daughter from their truck and sent them to a local hospital.

The driver reportedly told police that he drove on the bridge as he did not see any barricade and the environment was dark.