Family injured as pickup plunges from unfinished flyover in Bangkok

A heavily-damaged pickup truck is seen below an unfinished flyover in Bangkok on Sunday. (Photos: Ruamkatanyu Foundation)

A family of three was injured when their pickup truck plunged from a flyover under construction in Lat Krabang district, Bangkok, early Sunday morning.

The accident happened on the 10-metre-high Lat Krabang-Onnut flyover under construction on Lat Krabang Road near Suk Saman intersection at about 2am on Sunday.

Police and rescue workers rushed to the scene and found the heavily damaged Isuzu pickup truck near a 22-wheeled truck that was parked on the road close to the flyover structure.

Apparently the pickup registered in Ayutthaya province fell from the flyover, hit the 22-wheeled truck and came to rest on the ground.

Rescue workers extracted a 33-year-old man, his 31-year-old wife and their one-year-old daughter from their vehicle and sent them to a local hospital.

The driver reportedly told police that he failed to see any barricade on the bridge in the darkness.