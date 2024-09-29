Storm warning for most parts of Thailand this week

A raft-based eatery sinks amid the fast flow of the Nan River in the northern province of Phitsanulok on Saturday. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

Authorities are warning of thunderstorms and high winds in all provinces in the North, the Northeast and the Central Plain – including Bangkok – along with the southern province of Chumphon until Thursday.

Chaiwat Jultirapong, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said on Sunday that he had ordered subordinates in the provinces to prepare for the possible impact of the weather fluctuations.

He attributed the warning to the Meteorological Department’s report that high-pressure systems from China would reach the eastern part of the North, the Northeast and the South China Sea while the monsoon trough would be predominate in the lower North, the lower Northeast and the Central Plain.

According to Kornravee Sitthichivapak, director-general of the Meteorological Department, thunderstorms and windstorms are likely as follows:

On Sunday in

the northeastern provinces of Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Nong Khai, Sakon Nakhon and Udon Thani

On Monday and Tuesday in

northern provinces namely Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Kamphaeng Phet, Lampang, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Phayao, Phetchabun, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Sukhothai, Tak and Uttaradit;

the northeastern provinces of Amnat Charoen, Bueng Kan, Buri Ram, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Loei, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nong Khai, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani and Yasothon

central plain provinces namely Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Nakhon Sawan, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Suphan Buri, Uthai Thani and Greater Bangkok

the eastern provinces of Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Sa Kaeo and Trat

On Wednesday and Thursday in

northern provinces namely Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Kamphaeng Phet, Lampang, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son, Phetchabun, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Sukhothai, Tak and Uttaradit

the northeastern provinces of Buri Ram, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima and Surin

central plain provinces namely Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi, Lop Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Sawan, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Suphan Buri, Uthai Thani and Greater Bangkok

the eastern provinces of Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Sa Kaeo and Trat

southern provinces namely Chumphon, Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan

Later in the week temperatures in the Northeast would drop by one to three degrees Celsius, Ms Kornravee said.

On Sunday the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported flooding in 17 provinces, mostly in the North and the Northeast, affecting about 40,000 families.

Floods were reported in:

the northern provinces of Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Lamphun, Nan, Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Sukhothai and Tak;

the northeastern provinces of Chaiyaphum, Maha Sarakham, Nong Khai, Ubon Ratchathani and Udon Thani;

the central plain province of Ayutthaya; and

the eastern province of Prachin Buri.

Floodwater was receding in most of the provinces. Flood levels were rising in Phitsanulok and Ayutthaya and were unchanged in Maha Sarakham.

From Aug 16, flooding affected about 181,000 households, killed 49 people and injured 28 others in 37 provinces, according to the department.