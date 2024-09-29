Outgoing Chiang Rai governor faces probe over absence

Workers and soldiers remove mud piled up on the streets and in houses after floodwater receded in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai last week. (Photo: Disaster Response Association of Thailand)

Thailand's Interior Ministry is launching a disciplinary probe against outgoing Chiang Rai governor, Puttipong Sirimart, after he was found to be repeatedly absent during relief operations in the flood-hit province.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced the move on Sunday, a day before Mr Puttipong was due to retire.

Mr Anutin, who ordered an investigation into Mr Puttipong's absence in late August, said a new investigation is needed to take into account the fact the governor was barely present when Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and most of the cabinet were in Chiang Rai to inspect flood-relief operations in the province on Friday and Saturday.

He said the governor only showed up once to see the prime minister and ministers, before leaving for Bangkok to attend his retirement party.

Mr Anutin said the governor's actions are tantamount to negligence, and the fact he is due to retire soon shouldn't be an excuse to miss work. "So, I will order a panel to launch an investigation,” said Mr Anutin on Sunday.

Mr Anutin also described Mr Puttipong’s absence as a “disgrace” to the Interior Ministry.

When Mr Anutin reprimanded Mr Puttipong for being absent when he and Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai visited the province on Aug 24, Mr Puttipong wrote explaining his absence, saying he wasn't able to catch the last flight out of Bangkok to Chiang Rai on Aug 23 to meet them.

Chiang Rai is one of provinces severely affected by the recent floods.