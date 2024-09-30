Maris touts global ambition

Listen to this article

Maris: Stresses Brics bid

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa emphasised the importance of Thailand's bid to join Brics, a league of countries that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) during the 2024 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

During a general debate of the 79th Session of UNGA, held from Sept 24 until Tuesday, Mr Maris delivered a statement emphasising the government's commitment to people-centred policies and its focus on sustainable economic development.

He also stressed the importance of reforms at the United Nations to tackle global challenges and strengthen peace and security to resolve conflicts around the world.

The minister referred to the situation in Myanmar, to which Thailand, as a close neighbour, has been offering humanitarian assistance and encouraging all parties to support peaceful relations there.

Mr Maris also stressed the importance of achieving Sustainable Development Goals and Thailand's role in promoting cooperation between the Global North and South through its intention to join the OECD and Brics.

This cooperation is important in resolving global issues such as climate change, he said.

It is a shared responsibility of every sector and every country to reduce climate change's impact on human rights and human security, he added.

The foreign affairs minister stressed Thailand's commitment to protecting and promoting human rights by referring to its candidacy for the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2025–2027 term.

He also pointed to the need to create a shared future where everyone is protected and can prosper through global cooperation, with Thailand's readiness to promote dialogue and trust between countries.

During the UNGA trip, Mr Maris also met representatives of the Thai community, business sector and media living in New York.

He praised the strength and constructive role of the Thai community there in supporting the mission of the embassy and consulate.