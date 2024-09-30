Car bomb injures 2 soldiers, damages houses

One of the houses damaged by the bomb blast. (Photo supplied)

NARATHIWAT: A car bomb injured two soldiers and set houses ablaze when it was detonated near the Tak Bai district chief’s house in this far southern province late Sunday night.

The explosion occurred near the house of Tak Bai district chief Jirat Siriwanlop in Moo 3 village of tambon Jeh Hay at 9.51pm on Sunday. Mr Jirat was reportedly in Muang district at the time.

The explosion seriously injured Pvt Kantayot Binrim, 22, and Pvt Anuwat Hemara, 22, who were off duty and were buying food. They had shrapnel wounds and burns all over their bodies. They were sent to Tak Bai Hospital and then referred to Naradhiwasrajanagarindra Hospital.

The bomb blast also caused major damage to nearby houses.

Sources said about five men, who covered their faces, parked a new, silver MG car at the scene and left on motorcycles. The car exploded shortly afterwards.

The car been stolen about an hour earlier, about five kilometres from the explosion site. The owner is the wife of a paramilitary ranger.

Tak Bai is back in the headlines recently, with the statute of limitations in the Tak Bai massacre case to expire on Oct 25.

The debris of the bomb car remained in flames. (Photo supplied)