Mother, daughter die in railway crossing collision

Listen to this article

The wrecked car rests near the level crossing in heavy rain after it was hit by a Bangkok-bound train in Tha Chang district of Surat Thani on Saturday night. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI - A mother and her young daughter were killed and a married couple seriously injured when their car was hit by a Sprinter train at a railway crossing in this southern province on Sunday night.

The accident occurred at a level crossing on the road into Ban Bang Por in tambon Tha Chang of Tha Chang district about 7pm.

Emergency responders reported finding the crushed white Honda City, registered in Surat Thani, about four metres from the crossing.

An injured couple was inside the vehicle. They were identified as Suchawadee Wisetkaeo and her husband Withaya Panasee, both aged 34. They were taken to Tha Chang Hospital.

About a metre from the car there were the bodies of Aranya Pahamak, 52, and her nine-year-old daughter Supatthida Panasee, both from Tha Chang district.

Police said the four people were returning home from a relative’s house in tambon Tha Chang.

The railway crossing has flashing warning lights, but no barricades. It was raining heavily at the time. The car was hit by a Sprinter heading for Bangkok about half an hour after the train left Surat Thani station, police said.

The train was slightly damaged by the collision and resumed its journey about three hours later.