Couple arrested in Bangkok for selling impure gold amulets

Consumer protection police arrest Kanpon Rueang-aram, second from left, and his wife Kornkanok Suwannabut, fourth from left, at their house in Bang Khan district, Bangkok, on Monday. (Police photo)

Bangkok police have arrested a couple known as Mae Tuck and Pa Bia, sellers of allegedly impure gold amulets, on suspicion of public fraud, computer crime and false advertising.

Pol Maj Gen Withaya Sriprasertparp, commander of consumer protection police, said the arrest happened at the couple's House No. 72 on Ram Intra 65 Road in Bang Khen district, Bangkok, on Monday.

The suspects are Kornkanok Suwannabut, 37, aka Mae Tuck and her husband Kanpon Rueang-aram, 35, aka Pa Bia. They were wanted under arrest warrants that the Criminal Court issued on Monday.

According to the commander, the couple were charged with committing public fraud; inputting false information into computer systems that could damage people; advertising with messages that were unfair to consumers; causing misunderstanding about the quantity, quality and other key qualifications of products and services; and using labels that could cause misunderstanding.

Police brought the couple to the Consumer Protection Police Division for interrogation.

Apart from the arrest of the couple, another contingent of consumer protection police searched their K2N gold shop on Hathairat Road in Khlong Sam Wa district, Bangkok.

Ms Kornkanok and her husband were accused of selling jewellery with less gold content than advertised during livestreaming sessions on social media.

Their business made headlines as many buyers said they could not sell the products at other gold shops because other gold traders doubted the real gold content in the products.

Recently the Anti-Money Laundering Office said it would investigate whether the couple were unusually rich.