Motorbike thieves arrested in Khon Kaen

Listen to this article

Stolen motorbikes recovered by police and parked at Khon Kaen police station on Monday, awaiting return to their rightful owners. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN - Two alleged motorcycle thieves have been arrested in separate investigations into a string of bike thefts in the province, police said on Monday.

All their victims admitted the stolen bikes had been left parked without the handlebars being locked.

Police investigators examining security camera footage had noticed what appeared to be the same individual dressed as a delivery man in the various areas where some of the motorcycles were stolen.

The suspect was tracked down and identified as Anusit Intiam, 40. He was arrested and his own motorbike seized in tambon Nai Mueang of Muang district.

The suspect said he did work as a delivery man and allegedly admitted he had been stealing motorbikes throughout the province for a year. Over the last three months he had stolen eight bikes and sold each of them for 5,000 baht to his partner, identified only as Chai, 30, who then sold them on for about 20,000 baht each through online platforms.

Police had tracked down the bikes, some of which were sold to people in other provinces, and had already returned four to their rightful owners.

Mr Anusit's alleged partner-in-crime, Chai, remained at large.

In a separate case, police arrested 23-year-old Praphan Sornsena at his apartment room in Muang district’s tambon Sila. They seized his motorbike, and also found three methamphetamine tablets in his pocket.

Mr Praphan, originally from Kalasin province, allegedly said he had no job and had stolen six motorbikes from car lots in Khon Kaen. He sold them as parts and as scrap and used the money to buy drugs, according to police.

Both men were being held in police custody.