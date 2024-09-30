Boy bitten by cobra in bedroom in northeast Thailand

Listen to this article

A rescuer catches the cobra before bagging it, in the boy's bedroom at the family's house in Maha Sarakham on Saturday morning. (Photo: Screenshot from Maha Sarakham Rescue video)

A highly venomous cobra made its way into a boy's bedroom and then bit him, at a housing estate in Mahah Sarakham province.

Rescuers were called to the house in tambon Lao of Kosum Phisai district on Saturday morning.

They were told a snake had made its way into the house and then bitten a 13-year-old boy, identified as Tan.

The boy’s aunt, Ms Mayura, said she was 20 metres away from the house when she heard her mother shouting that her grandson had been bitten by a snake in his bedroom.

A tearful Tan had run out of the room and shut the door, leaving the snake trapped inside.

He had been bitten on the left foot and was rushed to Maha Sarakham hospital by relatives.

The rescuers found a metre-long cobra inside a mosquito netting tent the boy slept inside. They quickly captured and bagged the snake.

The boy’s mother, Ms Korakot, was not at home at the time but said on Monday she normally turned the air conditioner off at 7am and opened the bedroom door. The snake might have slithered inside the house when she opened the back door and then made its way to into the boy's room.

It was totally unexpected, she said, because they lived in a housing estate and there was no nearby forest the snake could have come from.

The youngster had spent two days in hospital after receiving treatment for the bite and was gradually recovering, she said.