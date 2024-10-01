Julapun pushes for talks on casino complex plan

Listen to this article

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat is calling on all relevant state agencies to discuss the government's push to allow casinos to operate within entertainment complexes.

He hopes the discussion can be concluded by the middle of the month.

He said the discussion will focus on the mechanism for tax collection, as there are restrictions in the State Fiscal and Financial Disciplines Act that the government must adhere to.

The act specifies that tax collection is the responsibility of the Customs, Revenues, and Excise departments under the Finance Ministry. As such, the task cannot be delegated to a separate committee, as the House had proposed earlier.

When asked about the House's suggestion to set up a new fund to assist individuals with gambling problems, Mr Julapun said the ministry would have to hold further discussions on the matter, as current rules forbid a ministry or agency to set up a redundant fund.

Mr Julapun said that the entertainment complex project will be open to all private investors who are keen to participate.

As such, when the entertainment complex bill gets the House's approval, the government must first develop clear rules to regulate the business, he said, noting that this process could take a long time to complete.

He said major entertainment companies such as Walt Disney and Universal Studios are welcome to establish a presence in the country once the bill is approved, as long as they follow the required processes transparently.

"We need to assess the project thoroughly to prevent negative impacts on the economy and society," he said.