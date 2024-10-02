Cosmetic doctor at risk of probe for 'disfiguring'

Listen to this article

A woman is calling for an investigation into a well-known cosmetic doctor after she and members of her family were allegedly disfigured by facial filler injections received at a clinic in the Siam area.

Ketsarin Chatsunthorn, a 42-year-old dentist, filed a complaint with the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) on Tuesday.

Ms Ketsarin said she, her mother, and her sister went to see the doctor who claimed to be a dermatologist and specialist in regenerative medicine.

She claimed the doctor has three cosmetic clinics and is famous among celebrities and influencers.

Ms Ketsarin said she agreed to receive 15 cc of the filler injection, her sister 11 cc and her mother 30 cc.

However, they later discovered that the doctor had injected 18 cc for Ms Ketsarin, 22 cc for her sister and 37 cc for her mother, charging them a total of 1 million baht.

According to Ms Ketsarin, one week after the jabs, her mother's lower face began to sag unevenly while she and her sister started to feel facial misshapes. They subsequently returned to address the matter.

The doctor attempted to fix the problems by injecting a solution into her face, claiming it would help dissolve fat and restore the face.

Her sister's face was treated through pressure, which misplaced the filler. Ms Ketsarin alleges that both fixing attempts worsened the deformities.

For her mother, the doctor allegedly said because she was old, more than 50 cc of filler was needed, which they refused.

Ms Ketsarin said she later consulted with a medical professor, who explained that the deformities were caused by excessive filler. Normally, no more than 10 cc should be used, she was told.

Too much filler poses a high risk of the substance entering blood vessels, causing blindness, arterial stenosis and ischemia, she said.

Currently, Ms Ketsarin and her family are undergoing treatment to remove the filler, costing them tens of thousands of baht. Despite their faces having improved, it is uncertain when they will fully recover, she said.