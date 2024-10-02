Military plans to withdraw from South by 2027

Listen to this article

A soldier guards a school in the far South. (File photo)

The Ministry of Interior and the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) are looking to withdraw military forces from the southernmost provinces by 2027, with plans to strengthen volunteer forces in the area.

The ministry and Isoc recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide joint training to volunteer forces. Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and army chief Gen Charoenchai Hintao oversaw the ceremony.

Mr Anutin said the MoU underscores a collaboration between the Ministry of Interior and Isoc to provide training to volunteer forces, aiming to ease the military workload while ensuring public safety, starting in 2027. These volunteers are from local communities and are familiar with residents, Mr Anutin said. The volunteers already have certain skills, he said, but they require additional drills in defending and maintaining public order.

Mr Anutin added that he and the army chief had made multiple visits to observe progress and witnessed consistent improvement. "We are confident the volunteer forces will be prompt in handling their responsibilities when on duty," said Mr Anutin.

Gen Charoenchai said operations in the southern border provinces have been a joint effort between civilians, the police and the military under the Isoc framework. Isoc plans to hand control of the area to the Department of Provincial Administration, volunteers and the police in 2027, expecting the security situation to improve by then. If the situation does not improve, it will be up to the government to consider further plans, Gen Charoenchai said.

The army chief said the volunteers already have a solid foundation. However, collaborative work requires joint training to ensure better cooperation, he said. "Volunteers are a crucial tool for the government in ensuring public safety and providing support," Gen Charoenchai said.

An announcement in the Royal Gazette signed by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Sept 25 states that due to the security situation in the southern region, enforcement of the Internal Security Act will be extended in 19 districts across four southern provinces from Oct 1, 2024, to Sept 30, 2025.

They are Yi-ngo, Sungai Kolok, Waeng and Sukhirin districts in Narathiwat; Yaring, Panare, Mayo, Mai Kaen, Thung Yang Daeng, Kapho and Mae Laen districts in Pattani; Betong, Raman, Kabang and Krong Pinang in Yala; and Na Thawi, Chana, Thepha and Saba Yoi in Songkhla.