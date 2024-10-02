Inferno-bus driver charged on four counts

Listen to this article

Offerings of flowers, bottled water, milk and snacks placed on the footpath on Wednesday near the scene of Tuesday's horrific bus inferno in the Rangsit area of Pathum Thani. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

Police have pressed four charges against the driver of the bus that burst into flames, killing a least 20 students and three teachers in Pathum Thani on Tuesday.

The driver, Samarn Chankut, 48, fled the scene of Tuesday's tragedy.

He turned himself in to police in Ang Thong’s Wiset Chai Chan district on Tuesday night and was returned to Pathum Thani’s Khu Khut police station for further questioning.

Pol Maj Gen Chayanont Meesati, deputy chief of Provincial Police Region 1, said Mr Samarn told police he was in deep shock when he left the scene of the inferno and fled to a relative’s house in Ang Thong.

His bus was the second in a three-bus convoy taking students from Uthai Thani to an exhibition at the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand in Bang Kruai district in Nonthaburi.

It crashed and burst into flames on inbound Vibhavadi Rangsit road, near the Zeer Rangsit shopping centre in Lam Luk Ka district, around noon.

Mr Samarn told police questioners they were travelling at 70-80 kilometres per hour when he felt the bus suddenly lose balance, like falling into a pothole.

The bus developed a problem similar to a tyre bursting, or an air bag bursting, the driver said. He lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into a Mercedes Benz before hitting the median barrier. Flames then began spreading rapidly through the bus.

Pol Maj Gen Chayanont said police initially pressed four counts against Mr Samarn - reckless driving causing danger to people or property, reckless driving causing death, careless driving causing physical or mental harm to other people, and failing to provide assistance after an accident. (continues below)

Forensic investigators collect samples from the scene of the bus tragedy in Pathum Thani. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

Investigators were awaiting forensic results and a report on the condition of the bus, including the gas tank conversion, before deciding what charges to bring against the operator of the bus, Pol Maj Gen Chayanont said.

The bus was carrying 38 students, from Kindergarten 2 to Mathayom 3, and six teachers from Wat Khao Praya Sangkharam school in Lan Sak district of Uthai Thani province.

Twenty students and three teachers on the field trip were confirmed killed by the inferno. The survivors were all rushed to hospitals.

Three injured students were in critical condition. Two, aged 7 and 9 years, and were transferred to Thammasat University Hospital. The third, aged 14, was still being treated at Rangsit Hospital for serious burns.

On Tuesday, relatives of 15 of the dead victims provided DNA samples to assist in identifying the dead children. Relatives of the eight other victims were on their way from Uthai Thani province, police said. They expected to complete the identification process within two days.