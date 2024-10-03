DNP looks to end forest disputes

Listen to this article

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on. (File photo: Royal Forest Department)

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) is looking to end disputes with residents over the boundaries of 75,000 square metres of forest land by 2026.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on on Wednesday presided over the 22nd anniversary celebration of the DNP's founding.

During the ceremony, he said the department is in dispute with other government agencies and residents over the boundaries of the country's forest land, adding he will find a way to reduce such conflicts while strictly adhering to legal frameworks.

The minister stressed the importance of finding solutions that avoid damaging forest areas while still supporting locals in their quest for justice.

Though he admitted that balancing these interests is not easy, he sees this as a challenge that must be addressed.

Mr Chalermchai also highlighted the critical role of conservation, saying that without such efforts, Thailand's future would be at risk.

He expressed his desire to boost the morale of the DNP's staff nationwide, acknowledging the encouragement provided for them often outweighs the financial incentives they receive from the state.

Mr Chalermchai mentioned discussions with his ministry's officials to enhance welfare support for staff, reflecting his belief that strong morale is essential for smooth operations.

Regarding land boundary disputes, he said the plan to survey and resolve issues connected to the boundaries of 75,000 km² of forest land is expected to be completed by 2026.

This project aims to mitigate conflicts between local people and the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, he said.

DNP director-general Atthapol Charoenchansa said his department, established on Oct 2, 2002, is mainly responsible for conserving and protecting Thailand's forests and wildlife while reducing conflicts between people and the environment.

He said there are currently 74.25 million rai of protected forest land consisting of 156 national parks, 91 forest parks, 60 wildlife sanctuaries, 98 non-hunting areas, 17 botanical gardens ensuring sustainable ecological services and 51 arboretums.

The department aims to improve efficiency using technology, such as with its e-ticket national park system that allows visitors to buy tickets online and book accommodation and other services of national parks.