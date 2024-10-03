Woman arrested for stealing unlocked SUV at mall

Security guards try to stop the stolen vehicle at The Street Ratchada mall in Din Daeng district on Wednesday afternoon. (Screenshot)

Police have arrested a woman for stealing a brand-new SUV at a Bangkok mall, where the owner left her unlocked vehicle idling with the air conditioning on for her pet cat while she went to buy coffee.

The 39-year-old suspect was found in the stolen black Honda HR-V on Nak Niwat 16 Road in Lat Phrao district around 10.50pm on Wednesday, ending a nine-hour search. The theft occurred at The Street Ratchada shopping centre on Ratchadaphisek Road in Din Daeng district around 2pm.

Pol Col Prasopchoke Iampinit, chief of the Huai Khwang police station, was quoted as saying that the suspect had difficulty answering police questions. Her mother claimed that her daughter suffered from mental illness and received treatment in Khon Kaen province.

Pol Col Prasopchoke said the SUV's owner had left the engine running and the doors unlocked while she entered the mall, although she took the remote key with her.

Witnesses saw the theft and tried to block the vehicle's escape, resulting in a slight injury to a security guard and a policeman when they were struck. A motorist also attempted to obstruct the fleeing vehicle but was hit.

During the arrest, police found the pet cat hiding under a car seat.