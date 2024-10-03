Probe starts into Transport Ministry bribery exposed by US

Suriya wants to see report within 15 days, pledges fairness to all sides

Listen to this article

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit has given a special panel 15 days to report its findings on bribes paid by the Thai unit of the multinational construction equipment firm Deere from 2017-20.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit has set up a committee to investigate bribery of two ministry departments by the local unit of the multinational construction equipment firm Deere, as detailed in a case in the United States.

Three weeks after a $10-million settlement between Deere and US authorities was announced, the minister said a panel would look into the bribes detailed in the US case summary.

The bribes were paid by Wirtgen Thailand, a wholly owned subsidiary of Deere, to officials at the Department of Highways and the Department of Rural Roads in seven procurement projects between late 2017 and 2020.

Mr Suriya said on Thursday that the fact-finding committee would be chaired by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Chayatan Phromsorn. It would seek to ensure fairness, protect the interests of the government and maintain the image of the Ministry of Transport, he added.

The committee is empowered to collect all relevant facts and evidence, summon individuals for questioning and investigate any links between Wirtgen and the departments in question and other state enterprises under the ministry, he added.

The committee must submit an investigation report within 15 days, he added.

Mr Suriya said that according to the summary by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Wirtgen Thailand bribed officials of the two ministry departments to obtain important information related to various projects.

Bribes were also given to officials of the Royal Thai Air Force, American authorities said.

The bribes came in many forms including cash, meals, massage parlour services, consulting agreements and overseas trips, Mr Suriya said, citing the SEC statement.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission said last month that it to would further investigate the actions documented in the US report.