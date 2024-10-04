Mideast war worries PM

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra poses for a group photo with other world leaders during the Asia Cooperation Dialogue summit in Doha on Thursday. (Photo: Royal Thai Government)

Thailand is calling on all parties involved in the conflict in the Middle East to exercise utmost restraint and immediately cease all hostiles to protect civilians in the region.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Thursday that those involved in the conflict must comply with international humanitarian laws and the Charter of the United Nations.

They should show solidarity with the international community, she said.

Ms Paetongtarn was speaking about the escalating tensions in the Middle East while delivering her speech at the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit in Doha, Qatar.

"Thailand is deeply concerned about the situation, which has severely affected the innocent civilian population on the ground," she said.

Ms Paetongtarn left Thailand on Wednesday for her first overseas trip since becoming prime minister in August. She is expected to return on Friday.

During her speech, she also said that amid the various challenges that demand global solutions, be it geopolitical tensions and conflicts, climate change and technological advancements, ACD leaders need to offer the stability and growth the world needs.

It is often said that the 21st century is the Asian Century. As home to about 60% of the world's population, Asia is both a global energy and food security centre, she said.

The food and agriculture sector in Thailand is not only vital to the local economy but it also ensures that the country meets the growing global demand for food supplies, she said.

To address food security challenges, ACD nations should strengthen trade networks and align standards to ensure that the global food supply chain remains strong and resilient, she added.

"The geographical location of Thailand allows the country to be a natural gateway between East and West," she said.

"Its infrastructure -- whether it be expanding road networks, railways, ports, or airports -- has been designed with this strategic vision in mind."

She then invited ACD partners to join Thailand in developing new trade corridors that will enhance connectivity, spur economic growth across Asia and continue to be part and parcel of the global economy.

She said the role of the ACD is now more crucial than ever. Since its inception in 2002, the ACD has been Asia's first and only continental-wide framework that unites all diverse sub-regions, she said.

"Thailand seeks to carry forward this very same idea into its chairmanship next year," she said. "Thailand envisions the ACD as a 'converging forum of Asia'."

She said Thailand will work towards revitalising the activities under the ACD's six pillars of cooperation.

As a bridge builder, Thailand looks forward to working with all member states to actively promote peace and common prosperity.

It will also work towards strategically aligning the ACD's efforts with similar groupings and fora, such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the Gulf Cooperation Council, and Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), to enhance their collective impact on global economic stability and security.

She also emphasised the need to ensure economic and financial stability. The painful experience of the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis makes one believe in striking a "Balance of Financial Architecture", she said.

To achieve this, Thailand sees the importance of revisiting the idea of a more balanced and resilient financial architecture, in support of the global agenda on "Financing for Development", she said.

Ms Paetongtarn also expressed appreciation for the success of the 3rd ACD Summit.

It demonstrates a mutual commitment to collaboration over competition and conflict, she said.

It is these commitments that have spurred economic growth and lifted millions out of poverty, the ability that ushered in the resilient recovery, she noted.

And it is with such spirit of collaboration that Thailand sets forth next year with its chairmanship, she said, adding that it is the country's fervent determination to continue to forge stronger partnerships.