Mae Sai floods recede, Chiang Mai on alert as Ping River rises

A man checks the floodwater of the Sai River in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai, near the border with Tachileik town, Myanmar, on Friday. (Photo: Chiang Rai Public Relations Office)

Flooding in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai has eased after the Sai River overflowed its banks on Thursday, prompting workers to reinforce the riverbank on the Thai side.

As of 9am on Friday, the water level at the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge had dropped 60 centimetres since 4am, but it remains at a critical level, the Public Relations Office in Chiang Rai reported.

The river's overflow left Mae Sai inundated once again, with areas such as the Sai Lom Joy market near the Myanmar border town of Tachileik particularly affected.

Workers and soldiers have been deployed to stack up more large sandbags near the bridge to further flooding into the town, which is still recovering from last month's heavy rains. Mae Sai is one of the districts in the northern province that was severely damaged by the recent deluge.

Residents and tourists are evacuated on a lorry from a flooded area in Muang district, Chiang Mai, on Friday. (Photo: Chiang Mai Municipality Office)

In Chiang Mai, the Ping River rose from 4.80 metres at 7am to 4.85m by 10am on Friday, also reaching critical levels.

Kuakul Manasamphanthasakul, director of the Chiang Mai Irrigation Office, warned of possible flooding later in the day as a mass volume of water from upstream districts, including Chiang Dao, was flowing towards Muang district.

The Chiang Mai Municipality Office reported that workers and volunteers are helping locals and tourists in flooded areas, helping them move to safer locations.