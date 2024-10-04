Man with shark-shaped signature woos tourists

The shark-shaped signature is seen on a park passport after a visit to Erawan National Park in Kanchanaburi's Si Sawat district. (Photo: Erawan National Park)

Khao Kheow Open Zoon showcases Moo Deng. Erawan National Park attracts visitors with a staff member known for his shark-shaped signature.

Park passport holders are heading to the 50-square-kilometre national park in Kanchanaburi’s Si Sawat district not for a stamp, but for the signature Rachaphol “Phone” SathienSujikanon.

The one-of-a-kind signature in English went viral on TikTok, making Mr Rachaphol a sought-after attraction.

Mr Rachaphol, who is a park official, said he never anticipated such popularity as he intended for the signature to reflect his identity. "I am a scuba diver, love the sea and feel connected with it. Sharks are one of my favourite creatures," he wrote on the park's Facebook post.

Erawan National Park has not disclosed the number of visitors since the signature became popular.

Renowned for its Erawan Falls, the park promises visitors more than just nature. "Don't forget to pin this waterfall on your trip," it stated, noting that guests can meet the man behind the signature in person.

Rachaphol SathienSujikanon, the man behind the shark-shaped signature. (Photo: Erawan National Park)

Many visitors, including tour guides, have shared photos of their passports stamped with the signature on Facebook, with some promising to return. "See you soon, my shark bro," wrote admirer Nuch Soraya.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on also gave Mr Rachapohol a thumbs up on Facebook.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation is thriving, thanks to the popularity of Moo Deng, a cute pygmy hippo at Khao Kheow in Chon Buri.

However, Erawan National Park announced that the park is open, but swimming is banned on Friday due to heavy runoff.