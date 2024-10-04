Korean drug suspect arrested in Chon Buri

Officials question South Korean drug suspect Seo Jung Num at a hotel room in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri on Thursday. (Photo: Office of the Narcotics Control Board)

A South Korean man wanted in his home country for drug trafficking has been arrested in Chon Buri province.

Seo Jung Num, 44, had been accused of smuggling crystal methamphetamine from Thailand into South Korea, according to Pol Lt Gen Panurat Lakboon, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

In December last year, South Korean authorities seized a parcel containing crystal meth hidden in coffee and bean bags, which had been sent from Thailand. The recipient of the package was subsequently arrested.

An extended investigation found that Seo Jung Num was the sender of the parcel. South Korean police obtained court approval to arrest the suspect but later later discovered he had fled to Thailand.

South Korean authorities coordinated with the ONCB to help arrest the suspect, said Pol Lt Gen Panurat.

Investigators tracked him to a hotel in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri, where he was arrested on Thursday. The ONCB then notified the Immigration Bureau that Mr Seo was persona non grata for his involvement in drugs, and asked it to consider revoking his visa.

Immigration officers subsequently found that Mr Seo had overstayed his visa.

Pol Lt Gen Panurat said his agency has worked closely with Korean peers to exchange information about transnational drug crime.

Last year, seven South Korean drug suspects were apprehended. This year, five South Korean nationals involved in illicit drugs have been caught, he said.