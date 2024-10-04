Police nab 20 foreigners at Pattaya villas

Police inspect computers during a raid on one of three houses in which a total of 20 people were arrested for offering illegal loans and online gambling. (Photo: Police TV)

CHON BURI - Nineteen Chinese nationals and one Cambodian have been arrested in Pattaya for offering illegal loans and facilitating online gambling. Police also seized 13 computers, 100 mobile phones and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The arrests took place at three villas in Bang Lamung district within Pattaya city limits, said Pol Maj Gen Chatchai Surachetphong, Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 2.

In the first house, officers found six Chinese men answering phones and contacting customers to offer loans, as well as a Cambodian woman.

In the second house, police found another eight Chinese individuals, while five more were found in the third house.

Police discovered the three groups had distinct roles. The first was responsible for inviting people to gamble, the second was involved in lending money to other Chinese nationals, and the third group claimed to manage food for the first two groups.

The 20 suspects were initially charged with working without a permit, but additional charges are likely pending further investigation, Pol Maj Gen Chatchai said.