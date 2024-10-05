Bangkok taxi fire injures five

Flames and smoke pour from a taxi on Rama IX Road in Bangkok after it overturned on Saturday morning, injuring five people including the driver. (Photo: Fire & Rescue Thailand Facebook page)

A taxi caught on fire on Rama IX Road in Bangkok on Saturday morning, injuring five people including the driver. The incident happened near the Premier intersection on Srinakarin Road.

The fire started at 8.10am and took 15 minutes to put out. The initial assumption as to the cause was an accident. The taxi hit a barrier at a U-turn and overturned, catching alight, police said.

The taxi used gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as fuel but this was not seen as causing the fire. Police inquiries are continuing.