MP defends Gen Pisal's sick leave

Deputy House Speaker Pichet Chuamuangphan has admitted to approving a sick leave request that could enable Pheu Thai Party list MP Pisal Wattanawongkiri to avoid a Tak Bai massacre case against him.

A leave request for Aug 26–Oct 30 was granted by Mr Pichet to allow Gen Pisal to undergo medical treatment abroad.

Gen Pisal was the former commander of the Fourth Army Region, which was involved in the 2004 Tak Bai massacre case. The case's statute of limitation will expire on Oct 25, and it is unclear whether Gen Pisal, who is due to show up in court over the case, will return in time for the trial.

Mr Pichet said any MP can request a leave during a House session, noting that some have even asked to be absent for 80 consecutive days.

This is standard practice, and MPs are entitled to take leave for a variety of reasons, such as illness and personal matters, he said.

Mr Pichet declined to comment on growing concerns that Gen Pisal's leave may enable him to evade justice in the Tak Bai case.

Gen Pisal is a defendant in the Tak Bai case, which involves the violent suppression of protesters in Narathiwat province in 2004.

The case was filed by the families of 48 protesters who were either killed or injured in the incident.

It was accepted by the Narathiwat Provincial Court on Aug 23, just three days before Gen Pisal submitted the leave request with Mr Pichet.

Several politicians have urged Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and the Pheu Thai Party to have Gen Pisal brought to justice before the expiry of the statute of limitations.

Palang Pracharath Party spokesman Piya Tawichai has called on Ms Paetongtarn to expedite the legal process to take Gen Pisal to court.

Meanwhile, former election commissioner Somchai Srisutthiyakorn on Facebook questioned Gen Pisal's absence while criticising the House and the Pheu Thai Party for showing no effort to have the list MP respond to his indictment.

Mr Somchai said Mr Pichet allegedly approved Gen Pisal's leave request without asking for medical proof.

Similarly, Fair Party list MP Kannavee Suebsang pointed to what he said was rather unusual timing to seek leave, noting the request was made three days after the Tak Bai case was accepted.