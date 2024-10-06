Car crash topples 10 power poles in Bangkok

Rescue workers inspect a damaged car in Bangkok's Huai Khwang district on Sunday morning. (Photo: Ruamkatanyu Foundation)

A car hit a power pole, toppled 12 poles and completely blocked traffic on Soi Lat Phrao 48 Road off Lat Phrao Road in Huai Khwang district, Bangkok, on Sunday morning.

The accident happened at about 6.20am. Rescuers rushed to the scene and found the white Honda City car crushed under a toppled power pole which also hit a nearby house. They rescued the slightly injured driver from the car.

Electricity officials were mobilised to restore power supply in the area.

Police later said that the driver passed a blood alcohol test but police found narcotic and a gun in his car registered in Bangkok.