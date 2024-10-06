At least 2 dead as flood victims await evacuation in Chiang Mai

Rescuers from the Huk 31 Foundation in Nakhon Ratchasima evacuate an elderly resident from a flooded house in Muang district of Thailand's Chiang Mai province on Sunday. (Photo: Huk 31 Foundation)

CHIANG MAI: Evacuations are under way to help people stranded at numerous locations in Muang and Saraphi districts of this northern Thai province, which were heavily hit by the overflowing Ping River from late Saturday night.

The level of the Ping River at the Nawarat Bridge in Muang district reached a historic high of 5.30 metres on Saturday night. The level declined to 5.15m at 4am and 5.00m at 8am on Sunday.

The overflowing river sent strong currents of floodwater through business areas including the Night Bazaar, Chang Khlan Road and Kad Luang market. Rescuers estimated that thousands of people – including bed-ridden elderly residents and children – needed food and evacuation.

Chang Khlan Road and the Night Bazaar were more than a metre under water. Local residents and visitors were stranded.

Floodwater also inundated the Chiang Mai-Lampang superhighway and Chiang Mai-Lamphun Road from late Saturday night. Many vehicles were parked on Saraphi interchange and isolated motorists asked for food and evacuation. Mahidol Road leading to Chiang Mai airport was also flooded.

Dr Sariddet Charoenchai, public health emergency management director at the Public Health Ministry, said that two people were killed in the Ping River overflow. A 44-year-old man was electrocuted and a 33-year-old woman was submerged in a mud flow. One person was missing.

There are now 42 shelters for flood victims in Chiang Mai as floodwater closed 11 clinics in the northern province, he said.

The State Railway of Thailand is terminating its north-bound train service from Bangkok in Lampang province due to the heavy flooding in Chiang Mai.

Chiang Mai was among 20 provinces currently hit by flooding on Sunday, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.