'No cause to fear' royal slur amnesty

Visitors lay a wreath to commemorate the Oct 6 student uprising at the memorial inside Thammasat University’s Tha Prachan campus on Sunday, to mark the 48th anniversary of the event. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

A former leader of the now-defunct Move Forward Party says granting an amnesty to lese majeste offenders has been done before and political parties should not be nervous about implementing it.

Speaking on the 48th anniversary of the Oct 6, 1976 massacre of students and protesters at Thammasat University, Chaithawat Tulathon said on Sunday students and members of the public connected to the Oct 6 tragedy faced a variety of changes including violation of Section 112 of the Criminal Code, or the lese majeste law.

In 1978, a law was passed to grant an amnesty to the lese majeste offenders. "It goes to show an amnesty for such an offence is nothing new and there's nothing odd about it.

"Being loyal or not is irrelevant," he said.

Mr Chaithawat, now a member of the People's Party (PP), the MFP's successor, was member of the House standing committee studying the amnesty law. He said he was eager to find out when the committee's report on the amnesty issue will be brought up for discussion in parliament.

The discussion, which was slated for Oct 3, has been postponed as several parties are opposed to having lese majeste offenders covered by an amnesty, citing the sensitivity surrounding the issue.

The study has proposed three options: an unconditional amnesty for Section 112 offenders, conditional amnesty and no amnesty.

Four bills, sponsored by the MFP, Democrat Party, Thai Teachers Party, United Thai Nation Party and a civic group, are vying for admission to parliament. They centre on absolving wrongdoers in political cases although most stay clear of lese majeste offenders.

"We should debate and let the issue crystalise at the earliest possible opportunity," Mr Chaithawat said. He said it was the panel's report which parliament will deliberate, not an amnesty bill, as many have understood.

Through the debate, society will be able to decide if an amnesty for lese majeste offenders carries weight. How people react to the proposed amnesty will be crucial in shaping the bill.

"Parties shouldn't be too worried about this," he said, noting the matter has split opinions. Mr Chaithawat said a conditional amnesty is backed by several parties.

PP secretary-general Sarayut Jailak said no party has called a meeting to mull over the amnesty. After parliament has reviewed the panel's study, PP would proceed to forward its bill to the House.

Meanwhile, Thai Sang Thai Party deputy leader Chaowalit Wichayasut said delaying the debate on the panel's study was designed to temporarily defuse conflicts.

He felt the report should be revised with beneficiaries of the amnesty limited to those accused of political offences or criminal charges motivated by political acts. Lese majeste offenders should be left out of the amnesty so as not to create an obstacle in pushing for an amnesty law.