Kitrat likely to get nod as police chief

Listen to this article

Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will on Monday chair a National Police Commission meeting to appoint the new national police chief.

Acting chief Kitrat Phanphet is likely to be nominated for the position, according to a source.

The position is in the spotlight after former police chief Torsak Sukvimol retired at the end of September. One of his three deputies will take the post. They are Pol Gen Kitrat, who is the most senior; Pol Gen Kraiboon Suadsong, the second most senior, and Pol Gen Thana Choowong.

The commission members are former deputy police chief Pol Gen Manoo Mekmok, former deputy police chief Winai Thongson, former deputy national police chief Pol Gen Ake Angsananont, and former Assumption University deputy director Phratit Santipraphob.

Others are Royal Police Cadet Academy council chairman Supachai Yavaprabhas, former permanent secretary for the interior Chatchai Promlert, Civil Service Commission secretary-general Piyawat Sivaraks, and Public Sector Development Commission secretary-general Onfa Vejjajiva.

Jirayu Houngsub, an adviser to the prime minister, said on Sunday the selection process will follow Section 78 of the National Police Act, which requires the prime minister to propose a suitable candidate for whom the commission will vote. Once the name is nominated, candidates Pol Gen Kitrat, Pol Gen Kraiboon, and Pol Gen Thana are required to exit the meeting room for transparency. "The next police chief will have to adhere to government policy, which includes addressing public safety, eliminating crimes and narcotic drugs," said Mr Jirayu.

A police source said Ms Paetongtarn will nominate Pol Gen Kitrat as he is the most senior. "In the selection of police chief, criteria taken into account are seniority, knowledge, ability, investigative work, and crime prevention and suppression work. The factors of seniority, knowledge, and ability are the top priorities so Pol Gen Kitrat fit the bill," he said. In addition, Pol Gen Kitrat was acting chief for three months and did well in the position.