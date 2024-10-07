Fugitive ex-Muay Thai boxer arrested after break-in, escape from Bangkok

Police arrest Santi Jae-arlee in Nakhon Ratchasima early Monday morning. (Police photo)

Fugitive former Muay Thai boxer Santi Jae-arlee was arrested in Nakhon Ratchasima early Monday morning after a Bangkok house intrusion and shooting, and four days on the run from police.

Police arrested the 39-year-old suspect at a checkpoint in Muang district of the northeastern province about 1am on Monday.

He got out of a stopped taxi, told police he had no ID card and tried to run away, before tumbling and being arrested.

Mr Santi was wanted under an arrest warrant for alleged theft.

On Thursday night last week he allegedly broke into a house in Phaya Thai district, shot at police and fled. His wife also turned up with a gun. She allegedly forced a police officer to drive her to Ayutthaya before being arrested.

According to Bangkok police, after fleeing Phaya Thai district on Thursday night, Mr Santi was seen at more than one place in Bangkok early Friday morning.

Detectives learned that the suspect planned to flee to the northeastern province of Amnat Charoen, which borders Laos. They arranged for police to keep a look out for the suspect in Nakhon Ratchasima, the gateway province to the Northeast.

Mr Santi had two handguns in his possession, a semiautomatic and a revolver, and ammunition for both of them, when he was arrested, according to police. He was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, illegal possession and use of a firearm, and house intrusion.

Mr Santi was formerly a successful, professional Muay Thai boxer and trainer and known as Ritthidet Maimuangkhon.